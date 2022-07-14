INNOVATE Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through INNOVATE’s Investor Relations website at www.innovate-ir.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the “Investor Relations” portion of the INNOVATE website.

Conference Call Details
Live Call
Domestic Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453
Toll/International: 1-201-389-0920
Conference Number: 13731314
Conference Replay*
Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference Number: 13731314
*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call through August 17, 2022.

About INNOVATE
INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,902 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com.

Contacts
Media Contact:
Reevemark
Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy
INNOVATE.Team@reevemark.com
(212) 433-4600

Investor Contact:
Solebury Trout
Anthony Rozmus
ir@innovatecorp.com
(212) 235-2691

