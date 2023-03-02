Renaissance in nuclear medicine to attract top St. Louis talent

ST. LOUIS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curium, the world’s leading nuclear medicine company, announced today the expansion of its North America Headquarters in St. Louis. The company will be leasing an additional floor at its Westport Plaza location with the Company’s logo to be prominently illuminated at the highly recognizable St. Louis location. The expansion is part of Curium’s consolidation of its office functions into one location, as well as to support business growth with an anticipated workforce increase of 100 new jobs expected over the next three years.

Curium’s North American operations have been headquartered in the St. Louis area since 2017, developing, manufacturing, and supplying world-class radiopharmaceutical products for patients across North America. Each week, Curium’s Maryland Heights, MO manufacturing facility produces and ships thousands of doses of nuclear medicine products that help doctors diagnose disease and evaluate organ function.

Michael Patterson, Curium North America CEO commented: “With a renaissance underway in nuclear medicine, investment, innovation, and growth is at unprecedented levels. Curium’s mission is to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine – developing new tools to both diagnose and treat cancer. This effort will require that Curium attract and retain top scientific, business, marketing, sales, and regulatory professionals in the St. Louis area and beyond. Curium’s North American team operates manufacturing plants in Maryland Heights, MO and Noblesville, IN as well as our office operations in Quebec, Canada and soon-to-be expanded office operations at Westport Plaza Headquarters. Together, we are proud to be charting a new path for millions of patients every year.”

Curium currently employs 532 employees in North America, and the Westport Plaza landmark Headquarters will soon feature the Curium logo at the top of the building.

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

