Innovative and Automated Image CDN Advances Functionality and Optimization with ImageEngine 2.0 Release

ImageEngine 2.0 by ScientiaMobile

RESTON, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The business value of an image Content Delivery Network (CDN) has been acknowledged by the online industry over the last year. Google recommends image CDNs on a general basis, but they are a large component in achieving good search engine optimization (SEO).

Moreover, the web development community has acknowledged that images should not be treated as static content and that the responsive images approach alone is not enough to ensure a great user experience.

With this in mind, ImageEngine by ScientiaMobile has invested in a more reliable and efficient infrastructure as well as technological developments like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Jon Arne Sæterås, vice president of product at ScientiaMobile states, ”We are thrilled to announce the roll out of our ImageEngine 2.0 release, including our proprietary CDN architecture, which improves delivery to our global network on all devices.”

ImageEngine’s CDN architecture is unlike those of generic CDNs as it combines the global edge server network with ScientiaMobile’s WURFL device detection, creating a fully automated device-aware infrastructure that delivers images optimized for requesting devices.

Below is a list of ImageEngine 2.0’s technological advancements:

  • Better Global Coverage: Improved proprietary network architecture for global locations
  • More Efficient Cache Management: 97% global optimized image, cache improvements
  • Improved Image Compression: 10% improvement in payload reduction (from 60% to 70% on average)
  • AVIF Support: AVIF has landed in Chrome and soon Firefox. Going forward, using an Image CDN that supports AVIF is critical.
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Moving towards a more advanced use of AI/ML

About ImageEngine by ScientiaMobile
ScientiaMobile’s ImageEngine smart CDN is the only solution in the market that combines proactive device detection with image optimization and CDN capabilities. With 24/7 ticketed support, ImageEngine is software-as-a-service and requires no complex integrations or deployment. ScientiaMobile has grown from a server-side device detection company by leveraging their core competency to expand into new markets such as image optimization and has supported industry-leading customers like Google and Amazon since 2011.

Media Inquiries:
Bethany Libus
Marketing Manager, MBA
ScientiaMobile
[email protected]
+1 703 310 6650 x188

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4be18b6-0497-4942-8d37-158cf45adf83

