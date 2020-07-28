Breaking News
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data with CoupledCAR® CAR-T in Colon Cancer at the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 5, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive platform of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid and liquid tumors, today announced that it will present new clinical data at the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 5, 2020.

“We have seen a 71% Overall Response Rate with 14% Complete Response in seven metastatic colon cancer patients treated in proof-of-concept trials in China with CoupledCAR®, ICT’s novel, in-house developed, proprietary CAR-T platform technology for solid tumors,” said Larry (Lei) Xiao, Ph.D., ICT’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to present details on our recent advancements, as we move towards U.S. IND filings for our CoupledCAR® solid tumor CAR-T therapies,” he added.

LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium Presentation Details

Session Date: Wednesday August 5, 2020
Presentation Time: 7:30 AM – 7:55 AM EDT
Presenter:  Victor Lu, PhD, SVP, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
Webcast Registration Information: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium 

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a Rockville, Maryland-based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. ICT is in pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first solid tumor CAR-T programs, based on the Company’s proprietary CoupledCAR® solid tumor platform technology. ICT has already achieved promising responses with CoupledCAR® in colon and thyroid cancer patients in human proof-of-concept trials through its Shanghai-based R&D platform. ICT is initiating its first U.S. clinical trial with its most advanced program, ICTCAR014, after having received FDA IND clearance in late 2019. ICTCAR014 is based on ICT’s proprietary ArmoredCAR® liquid tumor platform technology and is a next generation CD19-targeting CAR-T therapy that expresses a dominant negative PD-1 (dnPD-1) protein to block immunosuppression by cancer cells. ICTCAR014 is being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including PD-L1 positive patients. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.  

Investor Relations Contacts:  Media Relations Contact:
   
Morten Marott, CFO Kate L. Barrette
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics RooneyPartners LLC
[email protected] 212-223-0561
  [email protected]
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
[email protected]		  
   
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
646-970-4681
[email protected]		  

