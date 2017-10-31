Breaking News
Innovative Client Connections: Fall Forecast

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Kentwood, MI, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Because of their clients’ increased demand, coupled with the company’s productivity throughout the Midwest, Innovative Client Connections (ICC) has tripled in size in 2017, and preparing for more expansion in Quarter 1 of 2018.  “We are forecasting both local, and regional expansion”, states Calvin Fant, CEO.  ICC is planning 5 new markets, including Indianapolis, IN, and South Bend, IN.

ICC’s continued growth is due to the Award Winning Management Training Program (MTP), which is designed to create leaders and managers.  “We focus on teaching every aspect of our business,” says Fant. 

“Working with such dedicated and hard-working individuals makes it easy to continue to provide outstanding opportunities to both our clients and employees.”   

For over 3 years, ICC has been recognized as one the fastest growing marketing firms within the promotional industry in the greater Grand Rapids area.  “We have established ourselves as the leader in face to face marketing.” Innovative Client Connections’ goal is to develop leaders through the MTP who are prepared to manage their own marketing campaigns in new cities, meeting the needs of both clients, and the brands that ICC represents.

This past week, the ICC traveled to The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana in beautiful Dominican Republic to celebrate the company’s annual R&R Retreat.  Owner Calvin Fant brought over 20 members of the team to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation.  Colleagues of the ICC family enjoyed networking events, and met other owners/managers within the industry. 

“We are always seeking innovative ways to incorporate learning and team building into our corporate culture. From dinners with future business partners to daily recreational activities, the R&R Retreat was the perfect opportunity to connect with some of the hardest working individuals in our organization.” 

Closing the Retreat was gala event celebrating promotions within the corporation, and individuals who are making their mark within the organization as well as with clients.  Fant was awarded the prestigious Presidential Award, making this the 4th year in a row that he was honored at the awards presentation.

About Innovative Client Connections:
Owned and operated by Calvin Fant, Innovative Client Connections is a marketing firm specializing in customer acquisition and retention programs that bring their clients new customers, increased revenue and brand awareness.

For more information, call (616) 433-5585, or go to http://www.innovativeclientconnections.com.

CONTACT: 2450 44th St. SE
Suite 106
Kentwood, MI 49512
(616) 433-5585
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
