Innovative Client Connections Outgrows the Market Yet Again!

Detroit, MI, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Client Connections has announced their newest expansion into their state of the art office in the Metropolitan Detroit area. ICC has had an outstanding first half of 2019 by exceeding productivity and growth expectations. The new corporate headquarters will be relocated to Southfield, MI.

Innovative Client Connections has exceeded expectations and is expanding once again. The recent success seen in the first two quarters of 2019 has caused Calvin Fant, CEO, and his team to outgrow yet another office. Fant has been overseeing the Detroit Market since September 2018 and has no plans for anything but future growth. He feels that he has only scratched the surface in the Detroit Area. Fant and his team will be moving to a new office that is being built from the ground up to accommodate the recent market expansion. Fant attributes the success of ICC to its Management Training Program (MTP). The MTP was intentionally constructed to cross-train in order to promote future managers and leaders from within. John C. Maxwell’s quote has been imbedded into Fant that “Leaders know the way, go the way, and show the way.” Fant goes on to say, “This is the only way to succeed; it’s not beneficial for the success of the company, if the people at the top don’t know what’s happening at the bottom.”

The MTP certainly does develop future leaders and managers. In the second quarter alone, Fant has promoted two of his top leaders to Branch Manager positions, DeAngelo Malone and Renee Anderson. They will be managing their territories in the Metro Detroit area while continuing to work hands on with ICC. “Our vision is to have a better student teacher ratio, so we decided to divide up the campaigns” says Fant. In return, they made the decision to collaborate to expand across the market. When asked about his recent promotion Malone stated, “The key is doing the right things long enough to see the right results; my journey just started.”

Prior to these promotions, Fant was overseeing multiple clients and accounts. Now, Fant has Malone and Anderson managing their own campaigns, which will allow ICC to devote their full focus on launching their new account with Google Smart Home Automation. This is projected to increase profit margins throughout each campaign and provide a platform for further expansion in the future.

Calvin Fant will continue to manage the Detroit Marketplace from Southfield, MI, with the move to the new office planned for Fall 2019. Fant’s talented staff of interns, account managers and team leaders will be accompanying him. Among these talented individuals, are some of the strongest leaders who have been with ICC since their expansion from Grand Rapids, Michael McKinney and Holly Redlawski. They have been working assiduously with ICC since it started, to help shape it into what it has become today. “Anything that comes easy can be easily taken away, anything that you work hard for will be very difficult to lose.” stated McKinney. The devoted team has unquestionably worked hard to get where they are today, and they plan on continuing to do so during ICC’s next expansion across Detroit.

About Innovative Client Connections:

Owned and Operated by Calvin Fant, Innovative Client Connections is a marketing firm specializing in a customer acquisition and retention program that brings their clients new customers, increased revenue and brand awareness.

CONTACT: 26999 Central Park Blvd Suite 170 Southfield, MI 48076 248-368-9002 [email protected]