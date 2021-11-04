Innovative-e Customer Southern New Hampshire University Featured in Microsoft EDU Case Study

Breaking News
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative-e’s customer, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), was featured in the educational vertical of Microsoft’s customer stories. The case study spotlights how SNHU centered Microsoft Teams in its creation of a project management platform designed to support the entire university with consistency and efficiency.

“It’s been great working with SNHU to unify data and project management platforms in support of their mission to reinvent higher education. We’re super excited to see the benefits their user community is realizing. The secure Microsoft platform and tools like Teams, PowerApps and Project combined with Innovative-e’s app Teams for Project Management (T4PM), made it possible to design, build, and deploy a working solution in a matter of weeks,” says Mike Taylor, President of Innovative-e.

Southern New Hampshire University’s platform leveraged Microsoft Teams, the Power Platform and Project Online to create and deploy a solution with standardized tools, streamlined project management processes, and project visibility across multiple departments and teams. This solution has facilitated greater collaboration across departments and teams and has enabled SNHU to deliver on its mission to provide innovative educational best practices and transform the lives of the learners the school serves.

SNHU is a private non-profit educational institution founded in 1932. It serves more than 160,000 learners worldwide, offering approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs taught either online or in-person at its Manchester, New Hampshire campus.

SNHU has been named the “Most Innovative” regional university in the annual US News & World Report survey of college officials to identify institutions making innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty campus life, technology or facilities.

“We’d recently established Office365 and Microsoft as the choice for the university. From there, the ease of access to other tools was almost a no brainer,” said Kurt Mithoefer, Assistant Vice President of Planning and Value Creation at SNHU. “The Microsoft solution has brought the ability to pull everyone together into one synchronized system that allows for more transparent visibility into what folks are working on.”

You can read the full case study on the Microsoft Customer Stories website, here.

Innovative-e partners with organizations in multiple industries as a trusted advisor to advance digital business mastery. We aim to empower individuals and groups with work management freedom while providing unparalleled enterprise visibility, agility and control. Innovative-e helps our customers realize the highest value with the lowest investment of time and money through world-class products and services.

For additional information:

Pamela Melville, pamela.melville@innovative-e.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

