Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of 2021

Direct-to-Consumer E-commerce Revenue Increased 73% Year-over-Year to a First Quarter Record
Strong Year-over-Year Subscription Growth of 103%
Foodservice Trends Accelerating as Foodservice Revenue Up Quarter-Over-Quarter for the Third Consecutive Quarter

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.  

“We continue to experience strong e-commerce, direct-to-consumer growth as our digital assets, including igourmet.com and mouth.com provide unique, specialty foods, groceries and gifts to consumers across the country. As a result, e-commerce sales increased 73% for the first quarter led by strong subscription revenue growth of 103%, compared to the prior year period. In addition, we continue to focus on expanding our partnership opportunities with leading influencers and brands to create distinctive food experiences for our consumers. We are working to introduce new subscription-based products, increase the number of partnership opportunities, and leverage our leading e-commerce, direct-to-consumer platform throughout 2021,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“Continued improvements in our foodservice business are encouraging, and while foodservice revenue continues to be down year-over-year, we have experienced three quarters of sequential improvements as restaurants, hotels, airlines, and other foodservice customers reopen for business and communities reopen their local economies. Positive trends have continued, and assuming overall economic trends continue, we expect to see higher year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter foodservice revenue in the second quarter.”

“Improving profitability is an important focus for IVFH’s management team during 2021 and I am pleased with the progress we made during the first quarter. First quarter gross margin increased 370 basis points to 27.1% as a result of a more profitable mix of revenue and the contribution of higher margin e-commerce revenue. In addition, we are now focused on leveraging our fixed operating costs and increasing efficiencies, after investing heavily in our platform over the past two years to support our digital transformation and growth opportunities. I am excited with the direction we are headed, and I continue to believe our digitally enabled, plug-and-play platform supports meaningful opportunities to drive growth in 2021 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results
E-commerce revenue for the 2021 first quarter increased by 73%, driven by the Company’s ability to increase conversion rates and sales. Deferred revenue, which includes e-commerce orders associated with the Company’s subscription services, including both Mouth and igourmet, and representing a pipeline of future revenues, increased by over 216% to $1.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $0.4 million at March 31, 2020.

Revenues in the 2021 first quarter declined to $12.2 million compared to $13.3 million in the 2020 first quarter as specialty foodservice revenues declined 31% to $6.8 million, as a result of the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the foodservice industry. This decline was partially offset by strong e-commerce revenue growth of 73% to $5.0 million in the 2021 first quarter, compared to $2.9 million in e-commerce revenues in the 2020 first quarter.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2020 (unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2021		   % of Net
Sales		    March 31,
2020		   % of Net
Sales		   %
Change
Specialty Foodservice $ 6,828,000   56 %   $ 9,913,000   74 %   -31 %
E-Commerce   4,980,000   41 %     2,878,000   22 %   73 %
National Brand Management   226,000   2 %     251,000   2 %   -10 %
Logistics $ 147,000   1 %   $ 264,000   2 %   -44 %
Total IVFH $ 12,181,000   100 %   $ 13,306,000   100 %   -8 %

For the 2021 first quarter, selling and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.9 million, compared to $4.6 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year increase, which included costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, was primarily driven by higher payroll, marketing and advertising costs, and other operating expenses.

The Company reported a net loss for the 2021 first quarter of $(1.8 million), or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $(3.3 million), or $(0.09) per share, in the prior year’s first quarter. The net loss for the 2021 and 2020 first quarter periods included non-cash impairment charges of $0.2 million, and $1.7 million, respectively. Adjusted net income for the 2021 first quarter was a loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.041) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.031) per share, for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 first quarter was a loss of $(1.3 million), compared to Cash EBITDA loss of $(0.9 million) in the prior year first quarter.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Innovative Food Holdings (Ticker: IVFH): has built a leading D2C e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs. Wholly owned D2C brands on the platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
    (unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,086,086     $ 5,060,015  
Accounts receivable, net     1,844,332       2,380,305  
Inventory     2,832,164       3,719,786  
Other current assets     516,009       286,815  
Total current assets     8,278,591       11,446,921  
                 
Property and equipment, net     8,454,849       8,550,401  
Investments     286,725       496,575  
Right of use assets, operating leases, net     241,622       246,737  
Right of use assets, finance leases, net     743,591       776,439  
Other amortizable intangible assets, net     97,510       100,380  
Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets     1,532,822       1,532,822  
Total assets   $ 19,635,710     $ 23,150,275  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,530,973     $ 5,098,523  
Accrued interest, current portion     17,438       28,873  
Deferred revenue     1,133,411       2,917,676  
Line of Credit     2,000,000       2,000,000  
Notes payable – current portion, net of discount     1,942,021       1,741,571  
Lease liability – operating leases, current     86,284       87,375  
Lease liability – finance leases, current     145,820       146,004  
Contingent liability – current portion     187,000       187,000  
Total current liabilities     9,042,947       12,207,022  
                 
Accrued interest, long term portion     17,099        
Lease liability – operating leases, non-current     155,338       159,362  
Lease liability – finance leases, non-current     603,253       638,137  
Contingent liability – long-term     108,600       116,600  
Note payable – long term portion, net     7,516,744       6,151,345  
Total liabilities     17,443,981       19,272,466  
                 
Commitments & Contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 38,495,314 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 35,657,734 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     3,846       3,817  
Additional paid-in capital     37,572,917       37,415,155  
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.     (1,141,370 )     (1,141,370 )
Accumulated deficit     (34,243,664 )     (32,399,793 )
Total stockholders’ equity     2,191,729       3,877,809  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 19,635,710     $ 23,150,275  


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    For the Three     For the Three  
    Months Ended     Months Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,  
    2021     2020  
                 
                 
Revenue   $ 12,180,899     $ 13,305,920  
Cost of goods sold     8,878,914       10,192,864  
Gross margin     3,301,985       3,113,056  
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,850,828       4,612,761  
Impairment of intangible assets           1,698,952  
Total operating expenses     4,850,828       6,311,713  
                 
Operating loss     (1,548,843 )     (3,198,657 )
                 
Other income (expense):                
Impairment of investment     (209,850 )      
Other leasing income     5,140       10,879  
Interest expense, net     (90,318 )     (66,420 )
Total other (expense)     (295,028 )     (55,541 )
                 
Net loss before taxes     (1,843,871 )     (3,254,198 )
                 
Provision for income tax            
                 
Net loss   $ (1,843,871 )   $ (3,254,198 )
                 
Net loss per share – basic   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.09 )
                 
Net loss per share – diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.09 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     35,872,143       34,626,275  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     35,872,143       34,626,275  


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(unaudited)

    For the Three     For the Three  
    Months Ended     Months Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,  
    2021     2020  
                 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,843,871 )   $ (3,254,198 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Impairment of intangible assets           1,698,952  
Impairment of investment     209,850        
Depreciation and amortization     135,854       324,565  
Amortization of right-of-use asset     22,929       49,949  
Amortization of prepaid loan fees     3,088       3,123  
Stock based compensation     157,791       66,041  
Provision for doubtful accounts     2,721       223,335  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     533,252       1,226,457  
Inventory and other current assets     658,428       (650,741 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (1,561,858 )     (177,379 )
Deferred revenue     (1,784,265 )     (141,320 )
Contingent liabilities     (8,000 )     (12,000 )
Operating lease liability     (22,929 )     (49,949 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,497,010 )     (693,165 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of property and equipment     (4,612 )     (285,599 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,612 )     (285,599 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from note payable           150,786  
Proceeds from line of credit           2,000,000  
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan     1,669,929        
Principal payments on debt     (107,168 )     (57,775 )
Principal payments financing leases     (35,068 )     (8,754 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     1,527,693       2,084,257  
                 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (1,973,929 )     1,105,493  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     5,060,015       3,966,050  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 3,086,086     $ 5,071,543  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
                 
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ 83,275     $ 59,373  
                 
Taxes   $     $  
                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Increase in right of use assets & liabilities   $ 17,814     $ 214,930  
Investment in food related company   $     $ 15,000  
Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets   $     $ 152,548  

  Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
  March 31,
2021		   March 31,
2020
Adjusted Net Income and EPS(4)      
Revenue $ 12,180,899     $ 13,305,920  
Net Income   (1,843,871 )     (3,254,198 )
Amortization of intangible assets (1)   2,870       210,032  
One-time charges   209,850       1,917,891  
Stock related expenses (2)   157,791       66,041  
Adjusted Net Income

 $ (1,473,360 )   $ (1,060,234 )
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3)

   35,872,143       34,626,275  
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.041 )   $ (0.031 )
       
  Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
  March 31,
2021		   March 31,
2020
Cash EBITDA(4)      
Net Income $ (1,843,871 )   $ (3,254,198 )
Interest expense, taxes & Other Income   85,178       55,541  
Depreciation & amortization   135,854       324,565  
One-time charges   209,850       1,917,891  
Stock related expenses (2)   157,791       66,041  
Cash EBITDA $ (1,255,198 )   $ (890,160 )

(1)   Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
(2)   Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
(3)   Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count
(4)   Non-GAAP measures (not to be relied upon in substitution for GAAP measures)

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger
Investor Relations Managing Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(718) 645-1755 (216) 464-6400
[email protected] [email protected]

