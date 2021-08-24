Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2021

Total Revenue Increased 17% YoY to a Second Quarter Record

Specialty Foodservice Increased 148% YoY and Up 49% QoQ

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

“We are thrilled by the return to year-over-year growth within our specialty foodservice operations, which helped produce record second-quarter revenues and a 17% increase over the prior year period. Our foodservice business increased 148% despite continued uncertainty related to increasing COVID-19 cases. In addition, IVFH’s agile operations, strong supplier network, and leading procurement teams allowed the Company to navigate unprecedented industry-wide supply chain challenges during the second quarter. We continue to leverage our strong platform and leading service-oriented culture to help our foodservice customers and e-commerce partners navigate rapidly evolving market conditions,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“As expected, second quarter e-commerce sales were down compared to last year’s heightened level during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to pre-covid levels, second quarter e-commerce sales were up 84% from the 2019 second quarter and have grown 113% from the 2019 first half. In addition, our average order value continues to experience improving trends throughout our e-commerce platform. Our growth-oriented e-commerce strategies remain focused on pursuing additional partnerships, creating new transformative verticals, and introducing additional subscription-based products. We are also differentiating our brands and creating heightened awareness of our unique value propositions, while leveraging our leading digitally enabled, plug-and-play, direct-to-consumer platform. The progress we are making is encouraging, and I am excited by the positive momentum underway across our strong distribution channels, especially as we prepare for the seasonally strong holiday season.”

“We are also focused on transforming our operations, controlling costs, and returning to profitability. During the second quarter our gross margin improved from the first quarter, and we continue to prudently control SG&A expenses. We are working to leverage our fixed expenses and labor costs and, as a percent of revenue, SG&A expenses were the lowest level since 2019. I believe we have a significant opportunity to leverage our cost structure and further improve efficiencies as our business scales,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2021 second quarter increased 17% to $14.0 million, compared to $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Second-quarter revenue benefitted from an 148% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19. The increase in specialty foodservice revenue was partially offset by a 56% decrease in e-commerce revenues as a result of heightened COVID-19 driven demand in 2020 compared to 2021. Compared to pre-covid levels, second quarter e-commerce revenue is up 84% from the 2019 second quarter, reflecting strong organic growth. For the first half of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $26.2 million, compared to $25.3 million last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

% of Net

Revenues

June 30,

2020

% of Net

Revenues

%

Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 10,161,000 73 % $ 4,105,000 34 % 148 % E-commerce 3,285,000 23 % 7,454,000 62 % -56 % National Brand Management 265,000 2 % 283,000 3 % -6 % Logistics 263,000 2 % 156,000 1 % 69 % Total IVFH $ 13,974,000 100 % $ 11,998,000 100 % 16 %

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

% of Net

Revenues

June 30,

2020

% of Net

Revenues

%

Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 16,989,000 65 % $ 14,018,000 55 % 21 % E-commerce 8,265,000 32 % 10,332,000 41 % -20 % National Brand Management 491,000 2 % 533,000 2 % -8 % Logistics 411,000 1 % 421,000 2 % -2 % Total IVFH $ 26,156,000 100 % $ 25,304,000 100 % 3 %

For the 2021 second quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year, and $4.9 million for the 2021 first quarter. The $0.2 million decrease was primarily due to lower payroll and related costs, advertising costs, and increased efficiencies.

The Company reported a net loss for the 2021 second quarter of $(0.9 million), or $(0.03) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.7 million), or $(0.05) per share, in the prior year’s second quarter. For the first six months of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $(2.8 million), or $(0.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $(4.9 million), or $(0.14) per share, for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted net income (see tables below) for the 2021 second quarter was a loss of $(0.8 million), or $(0.022) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.043) per share, for the same period last year. For the six months of 2021, adjusted net income was a loss of $(2.3 million), or $(0.063) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(2.6 million), or $(0.074) per share, for the same period last year

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 second quarter was a loss of $(0.6 million), compared to Cash EBITDA loss of $(1.3 million), in the prior year quarter. For the 2021 first six months, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(1.8 million), compared to an EBITDA loss of $(2.2 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH’s direct to consumer e-commerce platforms and multiple distribution channels connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice customers via leading national partnerships, and consumers via leading e-commerce channels, positions IVFH as a compelling industry resource for artisanal food producers, chefs, and the home gourmand. IVFH’s direct to consumer specialty food platforms include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.



Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,639,359 $ 5,060,015 Accounts receivable, net 2,923,798 2,380,305 Inventory 3,032,879 3,719,786 Other current assets 348,241 286,815 Total current assets 7,944,277 11,446,921 Property and equipment, net 8,362,522 8,550,401 Investments 286,725 496,575 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 285,396 246,737 Right to use assets, finance leases, net 710,743 776,439 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 94,640 100,380 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 1,532,822 Total assets $ 19,217,125 $ 23,150,275 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,052,543 $ 5,098,523 Accrued interest, current portion 33,128 28,873 Deferred revenue 980,535 2,917,676 Line of Credit 2,000,000 2,000,000 Notes payable – current portion, net of discount 2,037,495 1,741,571 Lease liability – operating leases, current 92,762 87,375 Lease liability – finance leases, current 148,094 146,004 Contingent liability – current portion 187,000 187,000 Total current liabilities 9,531,557 12,207,022 Accrued interest, long term portion 5,848 – Lease liability – operating leases, non-current 192,634 159,362 Lease liability – finance leases, non-current 565,365 638,137 Contingent liability – long-term 108,600 116,600 Note payable – long term portion, net 7,401,327 6,151,345 Total liabilities 17,805,331 19,272,466 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17) – – Interco Stockholders’ equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 38,800,629 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 35,963,049 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3,877 3,817 Additional paid-in capital 37,730,475 37,415,155 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (35,181,188 ) (32,399,793 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,411,794 3,877,809 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,217,125 $ 23,150,275 See notes to consolidated financial statements. 0 –

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three For the Three For the Six For the Six Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 13,974,564 $ 11,997,649 $ 26,155,463 $ 25,303,569 Cost of goods sold 10,165,144 8,677,096 19,044,058 18,869,960 Gross margin 3,809,420 3,320,553 7,111,405 6,433,609 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,663,302 4,895,430 9,514,130 9,508,191 Impairment of intangible assets – – – 1,698,952 Total operating expenses 4,663,302 4,895,430 9,514,130 11,207,143 Operating (loss) income (853,882 ) (1,574,877 ) (2,402,725 ) (4,773,534 ) Other income (expense:) Impairment of investment – – (209,850 ) – Other leasing income 1,900 10,977 7,040 21,856 Interest expense, net (85,542 ) (90,646 ) (175,860 ) (157,066 ) Total other income (expense) (83,642 ) (79,669 ) (378,670 ) (135,210 ) Net (loss) income before taxes (937,524 ) (1,654,546 ) (2,781,395 ) (4,908,744 ) Income tax expense – – – – Net (loss) income $ (937,524 ) $ (1,654,546 ) $ (2,781,395 ) $ (4,908,744 ) Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 35,872,143 34,646,149 35,729,807 34,641,212 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 35,872,143 34,656,149 35,729,807 34,641,212

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Six For the Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,781,395 ) $ (4,908,744 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of intangible assets – 1,698,952 Impairment of investment 209,850 – Depreciation and amortization 271,973 442,465 Amortization of right-of-use asset 49,700 107,271 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 6,211 6,246 Stock based compensation 315,380 221,109 Provision for doubtful accounts 27,987 221,799 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (571,480 ) 1,217,181 Inventory and other current assets, net 625,481 (578,575 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,035,849 ) (159,940 ) Deferred revenue (1,937,141 ) (271,955 ) Contingent liabilities (8,000 ) (24,000 ) Operating lease liability (49,700 ) (107,271 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,876,983 ) (2,135,462 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for website development – (14,000 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (12,686 ) (90,207 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,686 ) (104,207 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit – 2,000,000 Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan 1,748,414 1,650,221 Principal payments on debt (208,719 ) (97,860 ) Principal payments financing leases (70,682 ) (20,673 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,469,013 3,531,688 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,420,656 ) 1,292,019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,060,015 3,966,050 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,639,359 $ 5,258,069 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 162,636 $ 125,396 Taxes $ – $ – Non-cash investing and financing activities: Building improvements financed under note payable $ – $ 851,934 Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 88,359 $ 214,930 Investment in food related company $ – $ 30,000 Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ – $ 152,548

Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

(unaudited) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1) Revenue $ 13,974,564 $ 11,997,649 $ 26,155,463 $ 25,303,569 Net loss (937,524 ) (1,654,546 ) (2,781,395 ) (4,908,744 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,870 – 5,740 210,032 One-time charges – – 209,850 1,917,891 Stock related expenses (3) 157,589 155,068 315,380 221,109 Adjusted Net Loss $ (777,065 ) $ (1,499,478 ) $ (2,250,425 ) $ (2,559,712 ) Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (4) 35,872,143 34,656,149 35,729,807 34,641,212 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.022 ) $ (0.043 ) $ (0.063 ) $ (0.074 ) Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

(unaudited) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Cash EBITDA (1) Net loss $ (937,524 ) $ (1,654,546 ) $ (2,781,395 ) $ (4,908,744 ) Interest expense, taxes & other income 83,642 79,669 168,820 135,210 Depreciation & amortization 136,149 117,931 271,973 442,496 One-time charges – – 209,850 1,917,891 Stock related expenses (3) 157,589 155,068 315,380 221,109 Cash EBITDA $ (560,144 ) $ (1,301,878 ) $ (1,815,372 ) $ (2,192,038 )

(1) Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. (2) Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired (3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses (4) Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count