Innovative Food Holdings Launches New Corporate Website

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or “the Company”), a direct-to-chef and a direct-to-consumer platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today announced the launch of a new corporate website. The new corporate website can be found at www.ivfh.com.

“Over the past two years we have made significant investments to diversify our selling channels, and to expand our e-commerce and digital marketing capabilities. As a result of these investments, IVFH has evolved from a singular foodservice approach to a strategy based on multiple engagement channels supported by a strong e-commerce, data, and technology driven platform. Our new corporate website reflects our strategy and provides perspectives on our unique position within the rapidly growing specialty food, giftbox, and specialty grocery e-commerce markets,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings

“Our new corporate website is part of a broader initiative to increase IVFH’s profile with customers, partners, and investors, and to help provide key insights into the value-added components and competitive advantages of our specialty food platform. I am excited about the highly positive industry feedback we have received related to the website, and the growing interest from potential partners seeking to leverage our platform,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is a direct-to-chef and a direct-to-consumer platform providing over 7,000 of the highest quality, unique specialty food products directly to chefs and direct to consumers nationwide, through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships. Our direct-to-consumer offerings includes www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.