Innovative MedTech and its Partner, TruCash, Launch Loyalty Program for its coming Vitality Card

Innovative MedTech to Reward Customers

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that through its partnership with TruCash Group of Companies (“TruCash”) its RX Vitality digital healthcare wallet, which is under development, will offer a loyalty program. This incentive program will let our customers ‘Shop and Earn’ and redeem points for their RX Vitality spending, strengthening the Company’s commitment to providing benefits for its customers.

“We believe that rewarding customers for their loyalty is critical to establishing and building our RX Vitality Card brand. We are excited to expand our partnership with TruCash and rollout a loyalty program. We believe that the loyalty program will deepen and strengthen the relationship with customers once our digital wallet and app is live,” said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

Diana Fletcher, CEO of TruCash, said, “If anything has been learned from the ongoing pandemic and its effect on people, people want more loyalty and commerce. We are very excited to announce a digital and dynamic loyalty program that will combine loyalty, financial, shopping and everyday needs.“ She continued, “With TruCash’s 30+ years of experience, we believe we will be able to bring both major pharmacy chains and healthcare providers to work with the RX Vitality Card and digital wallet by offering discounts and savings to our customers.”

Although the Company is still working through the details of the loyalty program, the Company intends to offer the equivalent of 1% back on daily purchases by customers of its RX Vitality Card and wallet, which is under development. Members will ‘Shop and Earn,’ which means that they will earn points per $1 spent on almost everything in store and online. They will be able to unlock additional savings with digital rewards, special promotions and members only offers. Ultimately, accumulating 100 points will earn a $1 reward. Additional rewards will be able to be earned as well, and the Company will be releasing more details on the loyalty program as it is further developed.

Once implemented and live, the Company’s digital healthcare wallet will be able to be accessed by customers via mobile wallet on both the Apple iOS and Android App Stores. The Company intends to have a physical healthcare card as well.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality, a digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

ir@innovativemedtechinc.com