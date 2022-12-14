The sam®x1 wireless sustained acoustic medicine device helps sports and regenerative medicine providers return their patients to everyday activities.

sam®x1 treating lower back injuries to reduce recovery time sam®x1 treating lower back injuries to reduce recovery time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZetrOZ Systems announces that the sam®x1, the only wireless ultrasound device with FDA clearance for at-home use, has been launched and is seeing growth across providers in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic states.

The sam®x1 wireless unit is a non-invasive sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) device that promotes native tissue regeneration and enhances cellular proliferation, reducing the need for pain medications or surgery and making it one of the most versatile regenerative treatment options for soft tissue injuries.

“Our SAM technology is already being used by 75 percent-plus of collegiate and professional athletes across the country, and now with the sam®x1 device, we are expanding to serve orthopedic and regenerative medicine physicians here in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic Region,” said Dr. George Lewis, founder CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and inventor of the sam® technology.

SAM provides mechanical stimulation of tissue to facilitate the remodeling process every day for a more rapid and robust healing response. The ZetrOZ sam®x1 device increases blood vessel diameters to bring more oxygenated blood to the healing site, removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, and expediting the healing process.

Because it is a low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound treatment, it is wearable and cleared for home use, making it well-suited for athletes recovering from sports-related injuries. In more than 30 clinical studies, SAM is proven effective in treating a wide range of injuries, like ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscal strains or tears, shoulder tendinopathy, medial and lateral epicondylitis, plantar fasciitis, and patella and quadricep tendonitis.

Sean Jones, an elite athletic trainer at Ohio State University, recently used the sam®x1 device in the treatment of strains of the quadriceps and hamstring and tendon injuries.

“The ability to be portable was a game-changer for us. We would apply one or both of the sam®x1 devices at the area of pain and then complete rehabilitation exercises while wearing it, achieving targeted deep heating while rehabilitating the area,” Jones said. “For one quadriceps strain in particular, I firmly believe the sam®x1 helped reduce the patient’s recovery time by seven to 10 days. I would highly recommend this product for anyone in the sports performance clinical setting.”

“We’re incredibly happy to see SAM technology and the sam®x1 device providing healing and relief in yet another setting,” Lewis said. “We look forward to working with more physicians and trainers to help their patients return to work, sports and daily life as fast and as easily as possible.”

To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse@newswire.com

Related Images

Image 1: sam®x1 treating lower back injuries to reduce recovery time

sam®x1 treating lower back injuries to reduce recovery time

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment