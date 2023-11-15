The demand for automotive hardware components for electric vehicles (EVs) is driven by the ongoing trend towards electrification. Additionally, there is a rising need for connectivity gear to support in-car communication and entertainment systems.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global automotive hardware market size is US$ 81,277.80 million in 2023. The automotive hardware sales are predicted to accelerate at a 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market size of automotive hardware is expected to be worth US$ 1,23,826.91 million by 2033.

Automotive Hardware Market Analysis and Emerging Trends

Ongoing technical developments like creating sophisticated sensors, processors, and communication systems compel the demand for automotive hardware.

Governments and international organizations that apply strict safety and environmental standards promote the adoption of contemporary automobile hardware, such as safety systems, emissions control, and spur economy technologies.

The demand for automotive hardware is driven by consumer desire for automobiles with improved safety, convenience, and entertainment amenities.

The popularity of mobility and ride-sharing services has augmented demand for automobile hardware, such as telematics, GPS, and fleet management equipment.

Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10873

Barriers to Growth of the Automotive Hardware Sector

Two significant obstacles exist for the automotive hardware market.

The long-term survival of traditional automotive equipment providers faces a risk from the emerging electric and autonomous vehicles market.

Automobile hardware manufacturers must take expensive compliance steps to comply with strict government rules, such as safety and emission standards. Restrictions can limit market growth for automobile hardware and profitability.

Regional Outlook

The North American market for vehicle hardware is esteemed for its established and fierce rivalry.

There is an increasing demand for automotive hardware for electric vehicles (EVs) in the North American market, which places an emphasis on technological advancement and innovation.

Manufacturers of automobile hardware continue to rely heavily on the market in the United States.

a dedication to sustainability and strict environmental laws characterizes Europe’s automotive hardware market.

While other European countries have a substantial impact on the market, Germany serves as an epicenter for automotive innovation and production.

The expansion of the middle class and rising urbanization are promoting the rapid growth of the Asia Pacific automotive hardware market.

China is a significant manufacturer and consumer of automobile hardware. Asia Pacific is a significant market with a strong emphasis on the demands of price-sensitive consumers.

“The automotive hardware market is anticipated to grow due to expanding vehicle production and technological advancements. Emerging trends like electrified automobiles and automated driving technologies stimulate the demand for automotive hardware solutions. Key interest areas for automotive hardware manufacturers are cost effectiveness, safety, and performance optimization,” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10873

Key Takeaways

From 2023 to 2033, the passenger car segment holds a 71.3% share of the market by vehicle.

Between 2023 and 2033, the door latch segment is expected to acquire an automotive hardware market share of 22% in the product type category.

From 2023 to 2033, the Canadian automotive hardware market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The United States automotive hardware market is forecasted to soar at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, automotive hardware demand is expected to surge in the United Kingdom at a CAGR of 6.8%.

France’s automotive hardware market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Through 2023, automotive hardware sales in Italy are anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%.

From 2023 to 2033, automotive hardware demand in Spain is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Through 2023, Germany’s automotive hardware sales are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

By 2023, the Indian automotive equipment market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Automotive hardware sales are anticipated to increase in China at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2033.

Through 2023, Japan’s automotive hardware demand is expected to rise at a 3.0% CAGR.

Between 2023 and 2033, ASEAN automotive hardware sales are expected to accelerate at a 7.2% CAGR.

Through 2023, the automotive hardware market in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9%.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with well-established market leaders and emerging automotive hardware providers. Established automotive hardware businesses and startups constantly transform to keep up with the shifting demands of the automobile sector, fostering competitiveness and market expansion.

Essential Automotive Hardware Manufacturers

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Valeo

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen

Autoliv

Panasonic Automotive

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Aptiv (formerly Delphi Automotive)

Alpine Electronics

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Harman International

Recent Developments

To create commercially scalable autonomous trucking systems, Continental and Aurora have entered into a partnership. The collaboration enables commercial scalability for upcoming iterations of Aurora’s premier integrated hardware and software solutions.

To increase nighttime driving safety, KOITO and DENSO have collaborated to develop a system that increases the object identification rate of car image sensors by synchronizing lighting and image sensors.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10873

Key Segments

By Product:

Door Latches

Exterior Door Handles

Door Seals

Door Straps

Door Hinges

Mounting Brackets

Gas Springs

Fuel Flaps

Grab Handles

Shackles

Bonnet Support Rods

License Plates

Seat Belt Latches

Door Lock Buckles

By Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicles Compact Cars Mid-sized Cars Luxury Cars SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Buses and Coaches

Trucks and Trailers

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Automotive Domain

Automotive Door Hinges Market Share is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.9 billion by 2033.

Automotive Composites Market Growth is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Automotive OEM Market is anticipated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 52.90 Billion by the year 2033.

Automotive Glass Market Demand is registering a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Automotive Fasteners Market Size is anticipated to reach US$ 47,174.7 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube