Innovative Vending Solutions’ Relax & Recharge Brand Acquires the Assets of Ozio, LLC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

IVS to launch new digital platform for developers, mall tenants and local businesses to more effectively connect with target customers.

CLAYTON, N.J., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Vending Solutions, LLC (IVS), North America’s preeminent operator of Relax & Recharge commercial massage chairs, has acquired the intellectual property portfolio of Ozio, LLC. IVS continues its commitment to transform the consumer experience while enjoying the health and wellness benefits of massage.

Gregory Ruggiero, CEO of IVS, said, “IVS has developed a Multimedia Kiosk that totally changes the consumers experience while enjoying their massage. Gone are the days of regular Commercial Massage Chairs – our next generation Commercial Massage Chairs are capable of interacting with customers providing them with a plethora of offers and deals in real time, making their massage experience more interactive and rewarding. Our investment in connecting with our Customer is the future and being able to offer bespoke and tailored opportunities to them is paramount to being able retain and grow our business.”

The new Multimedia Kiosk will offer compelling digital content representing a new joint revenue stream for IVS and its Partners.  Digital advertising is an increasingly lucrative market and with over 10,000 Massage Chairs operating in all 50 States and four countries, IVS has a significant global footprint and installed base that will be attractive to today’s leading brands.  IVS’s Multimedia Kiosk capabilities will include real time Coupons, Game Play, Movie Trailers, Airport/Transportation hubs (Arrival and Departure Times/Changes), and Public Safety Alerts among others.

“Notwithstanding the challenges we have all faced over the past few months, we are dedicated to delivering for our customers and partners.  Our commitment to research and development and to transforming the consumer experience continues at unprecedented levels. This is the message we want to deliver to our partners,” said Ruggiero.

About Innovative Vending Solutions

IVS is a leader of three leading retail-to-consumer solutions that provide unique customer experiences to more than 2,000,000 customers monthly. The portfolio includes over 650 mall properties operated by prominent developers such as Simon, Macerich, Brookfield, CBL, and Washington Prime, along with 35 airport locations, 200-plus travel plazas and hundreds of family entertainment venues. Beyond the Relax & Recharge brand, IVS operates Zoomaroo, a line of luxury vehicle mall and stroller rides for children (www.zoomaroo.com) and iZen, an omnichannel provider of wellness and massage products for the home (www.shopizen.com).

