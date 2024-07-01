New ETFs designed to provide equity upside to a cap, with 100% downside protection, before fees and expenses.

Upside potential exceeding that of money-market or short-term bond funds make the ETFs a compelling option to move idle cash off the sidelines, while still maintaining 100% protection.

Upside caps are at their highest level in nearly 20 years.

The launch expands the industry’s biggest lineup of 100% Buffer ETFs™ and the only to offer 100% protection across 6-month, 1-year and 2-year outcome periods.

WHEATON, Ill., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), creator and pioneer of Buffer ETF™ investing, today announced the listing of 6-Month, 1-Year and 2-Year 100% Buffer ETFs™ which seek to provide capped upside exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), with 100% downside protection.

“We pioneered the world’s first 100% Buffer ETFs and are thrilled to expand this lineup,” said Bruce Bond, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovator ETFs. “With record amounts invested in money-market and short-term bond funds, these ETFs offer investors a way to pursue higher upside return potential, without taking on additional downside risk.”

The highest short-term interest rates in two decades have increased the demand for protective strategies as rising rates have pushed caps higher. In 2023 alone, insurance companies sold $261 billion in fixed annuities, up 37% over the previous year.1

“With the Fed hinting at a rate cut later this year, this may be a timely opportunity to lock in these compelling levels of upside potential,” said Innovator CIO Graham Day. “In addition to their attractive payoff profiles, these ETFs provide significant tax-alpha potential over similar fully-protected instruments like CDs, annuities or even cash. With equity markets at all-time highs, these ETFs give investors a way to invest with confidence.”

Innovator 100% Buffer ETFs™ listed on July 1:

Ticker Name Outcome Period Upside Cap JAJL Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul 6 Months 5.00 % ZJUL Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July 1 Year 9.50 % AJUL Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 2 Years 18.20 %

See the full list of Innovator ETFs listing and rebalancing on July 1.

About Innovator

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018 marked the inception of the world’s first Defined Outcome ETFs™. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes. Today, with more than 100 ETFs and $19 billion in AUM, Innovator is the industry’s leading provider of Defined Outcome ETFs™.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.

The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

There is no guarantee the Funds will be successful in providing the sought-after protection. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Underlying ETF has increased in value, any appreciation of the Fund by virtue of increases in the Underlying ETF since the commencement of the Outcome Period will not be protected by the Buffer, and an investor could experience losses until the Underlying ETF returns to the original price at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the “Cap”) that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds’ for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund’s position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund’s website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the Reference Asset via a basket of Flex Options. As a result, the ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the Reference Asset during the interim period.

Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun may experience very different results than fund’s investment objective. Initial outcome periods are approximately 6 months, 1 year and 2 years, beginning on each fund’s inception date. Following the initial outcome period, each subsequent outcome period will begin on the first day of the month the fund was incepted. After the conclusion of an outcome period, another will begin.

FLEX Options Risk The Funds will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Funds could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. All rights reserved. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

1 Source: SIFMA