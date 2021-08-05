Innovid Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd.

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovid , a leading independent ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, today announced that ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (NYSE: IACB) (“ION”) has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with Innovid. The Registration Statement provides important information about ION, Innovid and the proposed business combination, but has not yet become effective and is subject to change.

ION’s Class A common stock is currently traded on NYSE under the symbol “IACB.” In connection with the closing of the transaction, subject to approval, Innovid’s common stock is expected to be publicly listed under the ticker symbol “CTV.” Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by ION’s shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

About ION Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on the rapidly growing universe of Israeli companies and entrepreneurs that apply technology and innovation to our everyday lives. The Company is sponsored by ION Holdings 2, LP, an affiliate of ION Asset Management Ltd

About Innovid

Innovid is a leading independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, audio, and DOOH. Our platform seamlessly connects all media, delivering superior advertising experiences across the audience journey. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through fifteen offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.innovid.com.

