Innovid Enables Programmatic Interactive CTV Buying At Scale Through Advanced Creative Marketplace

The Trade Desk, Magnite, and more join the consortium to power advanced creative buying programmatically across the connected TV ecosystem.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovid , the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, announced the launch of Programmatic Interactive Connected TV (CTV), an industry-leading solution to scale the delivery of engaging CTV ad experiences through programmatic buying. Interactive CTV ad formats take TV advertising beyond awareness in support of engagement, e-commerce, and offline sales objectives by incorporating advanced features (i.e. – overlays and branded canvases) and functionality (i.e. – QR code, app download, and TV2Mobile) to boost creative performance. Innovid’s Programmatic Interactive CTV consortium was architected to organize the leading buy-side and sell-side programmatic platforms, connecting the ad tech ecosystem and delivering against the promise of interactive CTV creative at scale.

“The lack of standardization across CTV has historically forced advertisers to choose between the targetability and efficiency that programmatic buying offers, versus the ROI boosting engagement interactive CTV provides,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder at Innovid. “As the only omni-channel platform with the infrastructure required to support interactive creative on TV, we knew Innovid had to lead the way by connecting the largest independent CTV players in the market through a single, integrated marketplace.”

Innovid’s proprietary software development kit (SDK) powers personalized and interactive experiences in CTV through direct integrations across over 50 publisher apps. The SDK is central to Innovid’s offering, enabling the world’s largest brands to take advantage of a 360 approach to connecting with consumers across channels. Brands and agencies can now activate interactive ads programmatically through The Trade Desk and other DSP partners to improve CTV ad performance and deliver engaging creative at scale.

“Advertisers and networks have realized the evolution that is happening in CTV advertising – in scaling first party data as well as the next generation of TV ad formats and creative potential,” said Jon Tabak, GM, TV Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “What’s more, CTV has the capability to customize ad experiences, which is something our clients crave in order to execute more precise digital advertising campaigns. Through Innovid’s Programmatic Interactive CTV solution, that idea is coming to life, and we’re looking forward to helping our clients deliver on all of the possibilities in CTV.”

Innovid has also partnered with leading SSPs including Magnite to offer programmatically enabled interactive CTV. This allows publishers to increase revenue across their highest-grossing format by tapping into the rapidly growing demand for programmatic CTV.

“The ability to leverage first and third-party data across CTV is critical, however, it’s only one piece of the puzzle,” said Todd Randak, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships at Magnite. “We are working directly with Innovid to take CTV to the next level, enabling publishers to provide enriching ad experiences to complement their premium inventory.”

This launch could not have come at a better time as programmatic CTV ad spend is exploding. According to Innovid iQ , programmatic CTV impressions grew 207% year-over-year in 2021 alone.

To learn more about the benefits of Innovid Programmatic Interactive CTV, please visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, audio, and DOOH. Our platform seamlessly connects all media, delivering superior advertising experiences across the audience journey. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.innovid.com .

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

