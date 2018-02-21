InnovMetric Acquires Prefixa Vision Systems

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InnovMetric Software Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Prefixa Vision Systems, its PolyWorks® Master distributor in Mexico, following five years of successful cooperation.

“The growth of the automotive industry in Mexico has been so phenomenal in recent years that in our latest fiscal year Mexico became the 5th largest PolyWorks market in the world. InnovMetric is deeply committed to expanding its local technical expertise to assist its Mexican customers in their successful migration to the PolyWorks universal 3D metrology software platform,” said Marc Soucy, President of InnovMetric.

The acquisition allows InnovMetric to expand the capabilities of its local subsidiary, PolyWorks Mexico, which include supporting and training Mexican customers and assisting local metrology hardware partners. PolyWorks Mexico will also market PolyWorks to VIP accounts in the automotive and aerospace industries who want to standardize their portable and CNC CMM metrology operations on a common platform.

About InnovMetric Software

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions. The world’s largest industrial manufacturing organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust InnovMetric’s PolyWorks® software solutions and associated technical services to maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and manufacturing applications.

With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has 340 employees in 14 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.

For more information about InnovMetric Software, please visit: innovmetric.com

