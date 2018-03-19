Inolife Technologies Inc. (Bitcoin Generation Inc.) Nominates Yecheskel Hoffman as Vice-President of Operations

Bartlesville, OK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inolife Technologies Inc. (Bitcoin Generation Inc.) (OTC- INOL) announced today the nomination of Yecheskel Hoffman as Vice-President of Operations.

Mr. Hoffman is a seasoned businessman with experience in varied industries. His main functions will be to secure real-estate leases and or acquisitions to host the company’s bitcoin and alternative coin mining.

“I am very fortunate to join this innovative company at the start of what is to become one of the leaders in the crypto currencies and blockchain economy,” said Mr. Yecheskel Hoffman. “The clear vision of becoming the leader of Bitcoin and Alternative coin mining enables us to deploy the business plan quickly,” further added Mr. Hoffman.

“Having known Mr. Hoffman for quite some time now, I know that our operations will be in great hands and assure our success,” said Deniz Hadjiev, President and CEO of Bitcoin Generations Inc. “His network in real estate and finance will provide us the edge needed to build significant and sustainable shareholder value.”

About Bitcoin Generation Inc.

Bitcoin Generation Inc. is an Oklahoma corporation incorporated on December 21, 2017. The company specializes in the development of blockchain technology application, crypto currency mining, and crypto currency trading. The company owns 18.2 million Bitcoin Generation Token as well as 4.1 billion Bitachon Token.