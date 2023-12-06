WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that the Company will be partnering with Vanguard Supply Chain Solutions LLC, the Company’s current provider of transportation services, to enable the in-house integration of Inotiv’s North American transportation operations.

By taking direct control of its transportation operations, the Company expects to achieve key efficiencies to strengthen internal operations, improve its outgoing supply chain, and bolster service and scientific continuity for clients.

Robert Leasure, Jr., Inotiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The in-house integration of our transportation operations marks a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to “One Inotiv” and the unified vision we strive for across all facets of our business. We expect this transition to result in streamlined processes, increased efficiency, and enhanced service and faster response times for our valued clients.” Mr. Leasure concluded, “We appreciate the support of the Vanguard team during this transition and for their flexibility and dedication over the last twelve months as we’ve worked to rationalize our facility footprint and optimize our transportation routes.”

The transition is expected to be complete by early January 2024.

