Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Inotiv, Inc. Continues to Expand Genetic Toxicology Offering with Support of GLP Assays at Rockville, MD, Location

Inotiv, Inc. Continues to Expand Genetic Toxicology Offering with Support of GLP Assays at Rockville, MD, Location

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that the Company has greatly expanded its capacity to conduct Good Laboratory Practices (“GLP”) studies for in vitro cytogenetics and bacterial mutation assays as components of the Standard Battery of genetic toxicology studies required to support first-in-human evaluations of novel therapeutics.

Since acquiring key genetic toxicology assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance® portfolio in July 2021, the Company has been hiring and investing in validating and further developing those assets to offer clients critical genetic toxicology services to support their drug development goals. With the acquisition of North Carolina-based Integrated Laboratory Systems, LLC (now Inotiv RTP) in January 2022, the Company further expanded its GLP safety assessment offerings for in vivo and in vitro general and genetic toxicology services, including the addition of significant pathology and toxicology expertise, as well as adding genomics, bioinformatics and computational toxicology services.

“Our genetic toxicology service offering is expanding in order to meet growing demand and we continue to develop our program across these two sites to help drive research and innovation for our clients,” said David Allen, Ph.D., Vice President, Inotiv RTP. “Although we are currently booking studies several months out, we are continually increasing capacity and capabilities at both our Rockville and Inotiv RTP sites with the objective of reaching full operational capacity by early 2023.”

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact   Investor Relations
Inotiv, Inc.   The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer   Devin Sullivan
(765) 497-8381   (212) 836-9608
btaylor@inotivco.com   dsullivan@equityny.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.