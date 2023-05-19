WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference (Virtual)

One-on-one meetings: May 23, 2023

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Minneapolis, MN)

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 31, 2023

A copy of the presentation slides to be used at these events will be posted under the “Investor Relations” tab of the Company’s web site at https://www.inotivco.com/

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/ .

