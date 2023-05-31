Recognition Reflects Commitment to Employees and Continuous Innovation as Employer of Choice

BOWIE, Md., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Inovalon. In 2023, a majority of the employees said the cloud-based software company is a great place to work and its results outperformed the average U.S. company.

“Inovalon is thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. “We strive to be a place where employees want to come to work every day and make a difference in the lives of patients. We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Inovalon and truly thank them for contributing to such an empowering and rewarding culture.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Inovalon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Based on previous anonymous feedback collected internally, Inovalon has enhanced its non-medical benefits, including additional PTO days and paid corporate holidays, a best in class 401K matching policy, an additional week of parental leave with no waiting period, and professional development programs at all levels. Inovalon and its employees are committed to improving the workplace and making it more equitable with nearly 9,800 hours invested in DE&I training. Inovalon’s average offer acceptance rate for new hires is 84%, well above the NACE average of 65.7% and ranking in the top fifth of tech companies according to Statista.

In addition, Inovalon has seven employee networks that support a diverse workforce and the communities we serve, including the Inovalon Asian Alliance, Black Alliance Network, Latinx Alliance, LGBTQ+ Alliance, ONE Women’s Network, Women in Technology, and Working Parents Network. Inovalon engaged Great Place To Work to take collecting employee feedback further by benchmarking and assessing our people culture and gauging our talent strategy.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.inovalon.com/careers/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform, which consists of more than 100 cloud-based solutions, delivers national-scale connectivity for real-time aggregation and analysis of data to drive improved patient outcomes, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by data from more than one million physicians, 73 billion medical events across 631,000 clinical settings and 362 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com/.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

