Inozyme Pharma Appoints Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton, today announced the appointment of Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., as senior vice president and chief scientific officer, and the retirement of David Thompson, Ph.D., Inozyme’s former chief scientific officer.

Dr. Sabbagh brings to Inozyme more than 20 years of experience in rare genetic disorders and mineral metabolism with responsibilities leading to the identification and evaluation of novel therapeutic approaches and translating them into clinical candidates. Dr. Sabbagh will be responsible for expanding Inozyme’s proprietary pipeline by identifying and developing new therapeutics for monogenic and non-genetic diseases of abnormal mineralization.

“Yves is an accomplished and well-regarded scientist in the areas of renal, bone and mineral research and brings to Inozyme extensive management experience leading teams developing highly innovative drug candidates,” said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Inozyme Pharma. “I want to express my deep appreciation for David’s extensive contributions over the last several years. He has been instrumental in establishing the research group at Inozyme and our portfolio of indications for INZ-701. We look forward to maintaining an active relationship with David in his new role as senior advisor to the Company and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Prior to joining Inozyme, Dr. Sabbagh served as the head of rare renal and musculoskeletal diseases research at Sanofi. Prior to that executive role, he held scientific roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi and Genzyme Corporation spanning endocrine, renal and rare bone diseases including driving the strategy for bone indications. Prior to his corporate experience, he was an instructor at the Harvard Medical School in the Endocrine unit.

“Based on the compelling science and the quality of translational research conducted in mineralization disorders with an initial focus on ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, Inozyme has the potential to help patients with devastating and debilitating rare diseases that currently lack effective treatment options,” said Dr. Sabbagh. “I am excited to be joining Inozyme at such an important time in its growth trajectory. And I look forward to leveraging the company’s new lab infrastructure in Boston’s innovative Seaport District to contribute to Inozyme’s continued success and bring transformative therapies to patients.”

Dr. Sabbagh has co-authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and is a member of several scientific societies. Dr. Sabbagh received a B.Sc. in biochemistry from McGill University, an MSc in microbiology from Université Laval and a Ph.D. in biology from McGill University.

In conjunction with Dr. Sabbagh’s appointment, Dr. Thompson announced his retirement as senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Dr. Thompson will step down from his role following a transition period and will remain associated with the Company in his role as senior advisor.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of potentially first-in-class therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com.

