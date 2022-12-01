BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Biotech SMID Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 8:00-8:30am ET.

A replay of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for a limited time following the event.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ701, a potential first-in-class enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contacts

Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications

(857) 330-8871

stefan.riley@inozyme.com