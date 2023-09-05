BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 12:00-12:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications

(857) 330-8871

stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:

SmithSolve

Matt Pera

(973) 886-9150

matt.pera@smithsolve.com