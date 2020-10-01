Inphi Announces Listing Transfer to Nasdaq

Ticker Symbol to Remain “IPHI”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, announced today that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company will retain the “IPHI” ticker with trading on the Nasdaq expected to begin on October 14, 2020.

“Listing on Nasdaq marks an important milestone for Inphi as we celebrate our 10th anniversary as a public company and our 20th anniversary since our founding,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO, Inphi. “This move aligns with our vision of transitioning to a digital world as we partner with Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology in intelligent investor relations solutions to reach a larger audience of investors and enhance shareholder value. We are excited to join the ranks of the world’s most innovative and forward-looking companies in their respective industries.”

“Inphi represents the growth-oriented and industry-defining technology companies that call Nasdaq home,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Nasdaq is driven by the same entrepreneurial spirit valued by Inphi and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued success.”

