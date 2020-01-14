Inpixon Extends Patent Protection for Mobile Device Tracking and Management into Canada

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced that the Canadian Patent Office has granted it Patent number 2,835,210 , titled, “Managing Network Interaction for Devices.” This patent serves to extend protection of embodiments within Inpixon’s U.S. Patent 9,742,773 previously issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“While mobile phones, IoT devices, and BYOD policies can be a big productivity booster, organizations need to mitigate risks,” noted Adam Benson, CTO of Inpixon. “Whether used as part of a mobile device management (MDM) system or standalone, Inpixon’s patented technologies can help identify rogue devices, enable geofence alerts, disable phones in no-phone zones, and provide overall situational awareness for effective physical cyber security.”

The patent covers techniques to locate, track and manage wireless devices. Signals from an unidentified device at a location related to a communications network are correlated with identification patterns of managed devices to identify whether or not the unidentified device corresponds to a managed or unmanaged device in the communications network. Both managed and unmanaged devices can be tracked, and network interaction can be managed for devices that are identified as managed devices.

