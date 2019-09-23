Inpixon’s Jibestream Partners with IDENTOS for Joint Sales and Marketing Efforts

Announces Successful Collaboration Project with One of Canada’s Most Renowned Hospitals

PALO ALTO, Calif and TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jibestream, an Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) company, and a leading indoor mapping platform provider, today announced it has signed a teaming agreement with data encryption and mobile application security development firm IDENTOS, Inc., whereby the parties will undertake joint marketing and sales initiatives.

IDENTOS is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider that offers endpoint security, mobile encryption technology, and app development solutions to industries where data security is of the utmost importance. Their services aim to protect mobile data and help organizations to meet privacy and compliance obligations.

The companies are collaborating on a project with one of Canada’s most renowned hospitals. The signing of this agreement lays the groundwork for the companies to continue their work together and to deliver new, highly secure, map-enabled digital applications.

“After extensive research, we found Jibestream to have the best enterprise indoor mapping offering to date,” said Mike Cook President and Operating Officer of IDENTOS Inc. Canada. “Jibestream technology can be used by many of our clients, hence this is an obvious alliance for us. Especially now, as part of Inpixon’s solution architecture, the opportunity to develop and deliver specific purpose-built applications for a variety of industries is even greater.”

“We’re excited to build upon our existing relationship with IDENTOS,” commented Chris Wiegand, VP of Maps at Inpixon. “Our shared commitment to digital security, interoperability, and exceptional experiences has already manifested in improved patient security and experiences, and we look forward to furthering these outcomes across industries.”

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, noted, “Our success with this first IDENTOS customer, a premier hospital, highlights the value proposition we offer customers through our joint offerings, as we accelerate our rollout within the healthcare industry and other verticals. According to a report by Market Research Future , the global mobile mapping market is expected to reach $37.4 billion by 2023, reflecting a 13.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This partnership also validates our strategy of aligning ourselves with leading partners to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy our solutions across industries.”

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS is a mobile cyber-tech company focused on reclaiming digital trust for citizens in a way that helps organizations interoperate and deliver digitally with far greater confidence, compliance and agility. IDENTOS clients are operators or members of complex identity systems or cloud platforms that have the need to interoperate and manage a trusted ecosystem of data and service providers. For more information, visit identos.com .

About Jibestream, an Inpixon Company

Jibestream®, an Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) company, is an award-winning software provider that specializes in merging the location dimension into enterprise solutions for real-time visual intelligence. The company’s premier indoor mapping platform gives developers the tools to integrate business data with indoor maps to create tailored map-enabled solutions that address multiple use cases. For more information, please visit jibestream.com or connect with Jibestream on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Location Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

