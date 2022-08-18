InReach Physical Therapy Announces New Outpatient Clinic in Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Ore., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InReach Physical Thearpy, a network parter of Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Hillsboro, conveniently located at 936 SE Oak Street.

The InReach Hillsboro-based physical therapy clinic provides patients of all ages access to a wide range of integrated multi-specialty services including pre- and post-operative care, non-surgical pain management, sports medicine, among other services.

“This is an exciting time for our Oregon team as well as individuals in the local community needing access to leading physical therapy care,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “We are honored to tap Hillsboro native and our trusted partner, Ashley Grigor, PT, DPT, CMPT, to lead our team of passionate and experienced therapists.”

Originally hailing from Maryland, Grigor holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) from Andrews University in Michigan and has spent many years in the outpatient orthopedic care setting across several U.S. regions before establishing her roots in Oregon. Grigor is also a Certified Manual Physical Therapist (CMPT) through the North American Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy (NAIOMT) and is currently enrolled as a Fellow-in-Training with NAIOMT to become a Fellow and a Certified Orthopedic Manipulative Therapist (COMT).

“I am thrilled to take on this opportunity to offer our community the highest quality physical rehabilitative care and recovery programs,” said Grigor. “Our new clinic is fully equipped to provide greater access to musculoskeletal care for this community while ensuring each patient is treated with an individualistic approach and receives the highest levels care and support.”

InReach Physical Therapy’s Hillsboro clinic proudly accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

Schedule an appointment at the new Hillsboro outpatient physical therapy clinic or to learn more about InReach PT, visit the InReach Physical Therapy website.

About InReach Physical Therapy

InReach Physical Therapy is a network of 13 outpatient physical rehabilitation clinics spanning across the Western and Great Plains region of the U.S. InReach clinics offer orthopedic physical therapy for extremities, spine, and sports rehabilitation to patients of all ages, ranging from the non-athlete, weekend warrior and elite athlete.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

