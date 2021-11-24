(INSD) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Instadose Pharma Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose” or the “Company”) (OTC: INSD) for violations of federal securities laws.

On November 23, 2021, the Securities and Exchange announced a temporary suspension in trading the stock. The SEC stated, “The public interest and the protection of investors require a suspension in the trading of the securities of Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose Pharma”) (CIK No. 0001697587), a Nevada corporation whose principal place of business is listed as Chesapeake, Virginia, because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about Instadose Pharma in the marketplace, including: (1) significant increases in the stock price and share volume unsupported by the company’s assets and financial information; (2) trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person of Instadose Pharma; and (3) the operations of Instadose Pharma’s Canadian affiliate. As of November 19, 2021, the common stock of Instadose Pharma was quoted and traded on OTC Link whose parent company is OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol INSD, had seven market makers, and was eligible for the “piggyback” exception of Rule 15c2-11(f)(3) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”).” Following this news, Instadose stock price fell 13% on November 23, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Instadose shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

