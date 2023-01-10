Government Initiatives Various Policies to Increase the Production of Insect Feed for High-quality Meat. China Leads the Global Market Share by 2033. India is estimated to hold a CAGR of 24.1% and a valuation of 488.8 million during the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The insect feed market valuation is US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023 and to be US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033. The Sales of insect feed grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for high-nutrient feed increases the adoption of insect feed. The increasing demand for healthy protein for livestock is mushrooming the market expansion. The rising popularity of bug feed, fishmeal, and soya meal for farm animals is accelerating the demand for insect feed. The increasing adoption of insect feed among end-user sectors such as animal husbandry, zoos, and the commercial animal industry propels market growth.

The manufacturers, market vendors, and top companies are investing a maximum amount to gain quick profits and are increasing market growth. The rising demand for fish and poultry farming propel the market size during the forecast period. The rising consumption of insect feed improves the shelf life of chickens to perform better production. In addition, rising investment and government initiative policies boost insect feed market opportunities.

China leads the global market by capturing maximum revenue during the forecast period. The rising demand for eggs, meat, and poultry is increasing the adoption of insect feed during the forecast period. The growing population of non-vegetarian and end-use sectors is surging the demand for insect feed in China. Moreover, increasing production and awareness and presenting top vendors uplift the market share. Various top companies develop high-quality insect feed and export them, advancing the China insect feed market.

Key Takeaways from the Insect Feed Market

With a CAGR of 16%, the market significantly uplifted in the historic period.

The insect feed market valuation is expected at US$ 4 Billion by 2033.

The aquaculture category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the projection period.

With a CAGR of 9%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 27.2%, the China market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, mealworms are predicted to dominate the global insect feed industry.

Who is Winning?

The vendors are promoting their products by making strategies and launching new products. The market players focus on research and development activities to develop the best insect feed products. These players provide excess protein insect feed for healthy meals. This nutrition contains essential amino acids to make better taste to the farm animals.

Other essential Players in the market are:

Nextprotein

Buhler AG

Hexafly

Entofood

Diptera Nutrition

Enviroflight

Coppens

Agriprotein

Others

Recent Developments in the Insect Feed Market:

Thai Union Group- In March 2021, the company launched insect protein products in Thailand, fuelling the market with 6 million dollars of investment in setting up a brand-named Flying Spark. The company claims to offer an alternative protein supplement with high-quality procedures.

Insect Feed Market by Category

By Product Type:

Meal Worms

Fly Larvae

Silkworms

Cicadas

Others

By Application:

Aquaculture

Pig Nutrition

Poultry Nutrition

Diary Nutrition

Other

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023-2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2033, By Insect Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Insect Type, 2017-2022

