Collaborations between insect repellent manufacturers and pest control companies offer integrated solutions for comprehensive pest management strategies.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global insect repellent market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for insect repellent is estimated to reach US$ 9.3 billion by the end of 2031. Changing population demographics, such as aging populations and urbanization, influence insect repellent usage patterns. Older adults and urban dwellers seek protection against pests in diverse environments, driving demand for repellent products tailored to their needs.

Growing disposable incomes and expanding middle-class populations in emerging economies propel the demand for insect repellents. Countries experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization witness increased pest-related concerns, stimulating market growth in regions like Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Climate change and habitat alterations impact pest populations and behavior, necessitating adaptable repellent solutions. Variations in temperature, rainfall patterns, and ecological balance affect pest prevalence and distribution, prompting the need for effective repellents tailored to shifting environmental conditions.

Stringent regulatory standards and safety concerns influence product formulation and marketing strategies. Compliance with regulatory guidelines regarding active ingredients, labeling requirements, and product efficacy shapes product development and market positioning, ensuring consumer safety and trust in repellent products.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Sprays/aerosols dominate the insect repellent market, offering convenient application and versatility in protecting against mosquitoes and other pests.

Natural ingredients, including lemon eucalyptus oil and citronella oil, lead the insect repellent market, driven by consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions.

The online distribution channel leads the insect repellent market, offering convenience and a wide range of product options to consumers.

Insect Repellent Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising concern over vector-borne diseases like Zika and Dengue fuels demand for effective insect repellents worldwide.

Growing preference for natural and DEET-free repellents drives innovation towards plant-based ingredients and sustainable formulations.

Expansion of global travel contributes to heightened demand for portable and long-lasting insect repellents, particularly in tropical regions.

Integration of advanced delivery systems and innovative packaging enhances user experience and convenience in insect repellent products.

The growing popularity of outdoor activities and recreational pursuits necessitates reliable protection against mosquitoes and ticks, stimulating market growth for insect repellents.

Global Insect Repellent Market: Regional Profile

In North America , robust demand for insect repellents stems from heightened awareness of vector-borne diseases like Lyme disease and West Nile virus. Established brands like OFF! and Cutter dominate the market, offering DEET-based formulations and innovative delivery methods. Consumers prioritize long-lasting protection and convenience, driving demand for repellent sprays, lotions, and wearable devices.

, robust demand for insect repellents stems from heightened awareness of vector-borne diseases like Lyme disease and West Nile virus. Established brands like OFF! and Cutter dominate the market, offering DEET-based formulations and innovative delivery methods. Consumers prioritize long-lasting protection and convenience, driving demand for repellent sprays, lotions, and wearable devices. Europe showcases a growing preference for natural and eco-friendly repellents amidst rising environmental consciousness and regulatory scrutiny. Companies like Incognito and Care Plus lead the market with plant-based formulations and DEET-free alternatives. Consumers seek repellents with botanical extracts like citronella and eucalyptus, prioritizing safety and efficacy for families and pets.

showcases a growing preference for natural and eco-friendly repellents amidst rising environmental consciousness and regulatory scrutiny. Companies like Incognito and Care Plus lead the market with plant-based formulations and DEET-free alternatives. Consumers seek repellents with botanical extracts like citronella and eucalyptus, prioritizing safety and efficacy for families and pets. In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization, tropical climates, and emerging health concerns fuel demand for insect repellents. Leading brands like SC Johnson and Godrej Consumer Products cater to diverse consumer segments with a range of formulations, including aerosols, creams, and mosquito coils. Increasing disposable income and travel trends drive market expansion, with a growing emphasis on repellents effective against mosquitoes carrying diseases like dengue and malaria.

Insect Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

The insect repellent market thrives within a competitive landscape driven by innovation, efficacy, and environmental consciousness. Established brands like OFF!, Repel, and Cutter dominate shelves with their trusted formulas and brand recognition. Emerging contenders, such as Picaridin-based repellents and natural alternatives like citronella and essential oils, disrupt the market with eco-friendly solutions.

Factors like long-lasting protection, convenience, and suitability for various environments shape consumer preferences. As awareness of vector-borne diseases rises, demand grows for repellents offering protection against mosquitoes, ticks, and other pests. In this dynamic market, differentiation through formulation, packaging, and marketing strategies remains crucial for success. Some prominent players are as follows:

Avon Products Inc.

Coghlan’s

Dabur India Limited

Entomol Products LLC

Enesis Group

ExOfficio LLC

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Homs LLC

Jyothy Labs Ltd.

PIC Corporation

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Spectrum Brands Inc.

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

3M

Product Portfolio

Jyothy Labs Ltd . is a leading consumer goods company known for its wide range of household products. From laundry detergents and dishwashing liquids to personal care items, Jyothy Labs Ltd. prioritizes quality, affordability, and sustainability, enhancing everyday living experiences for consumers across diverse demographics.

. is a leading consumer goods company known for its wide range of household products. From laundry detergents and dishwashing liquids to personal care items, Jyothy Labs Ltd. prioritizes quality, affordability, and sustainability, enhancing everyday living experiences for consumers across diverse demographics. PIC Corporation specializes in pest control solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of insecticides, rodenticides, and traps. With a focus on efficacy and safety, PIC Corporation’s products cater to residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors, providing effective pest management solutions for a healthier environment.

Insect Repellent Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Coils

Liquid Vaporizers

Sprays/Aerosol

Mats

Creams & Oils

Others (Chalks and Powder)

By Ingredient

Natural Ingredient

Lemon Eucalyptus Oil

Citronella Oil

Synthetic Ingredient

DEET

Picaridin

IR3535

Permethrin

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

