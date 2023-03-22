This Palatial TriBeCa Home Could Be Yours for $19.8M

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Make this home your concrete jungle dream.

Interior Marketing Group has partnered with Douglas Elliman to showcase this stunning and sexy penthouse at historic 169 Hudson Street in the heart of TriBeCa, which has long attracted famous residents from Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Elevated by IMG’s award-winning design team, this property is listed for $19.8 million. It is a masterpiece in luxury and comfort with its 5,200-square-foot expansive layout, breathtaking city views, and private roof deck pool.

“We are thrilled to showcase our unique interior design capabilities at this remarkable property,” said Cheryl Eisen, Founder, and CEO of Interior Marketing Group. “Our team created one-of-a-kind living and entertaining spaces with furnishings and décor in soothing neutrals and layered textures, accented by eye-catching custom art that speaks to the creativity of the downtown neighborhood.”

IMG’s attention to detail is apparent in every corner of the unit, with carefully curated furniture, contemporary art, lighting fixtures, and accessories that complement this incredible 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home. “Upon entering PH7N, one is awestruck by the amount of natural sunlight and the vastness of the space,” explained listing agent Melissa Hernandez of Douglas Elliman. “The finishes are top-quality, and the layout affords expansive options.”

Originally built as a warehouse for the John A. Roebling Co., the founder of which designed the Brooklyn Bridge,169 Hudson Street offers a full-time doorman, fitness center, and close access to many of Manhattan’s best restaurants and retail shops.

CONTACT: Andrew Nodell Interior Marketing Group 646.830.0064 andrew@imgnyc.com