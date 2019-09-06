In the halls of MD Anderson Cancer Center, the drug Vitrakvi is known for having a “Lazarus effect” in some patients because it can reverse late-stage cancer that has defied all other treatment options.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong braces for weekend protests as German leader appeals for peaceful solution - September 6, 2019
- Inside drugmakers’ strategy to boost cancer medicines with ‘Lazarus effect’ - September 6, 2019
- Asia shares rise on trade talks hope, firm U.S. data; safe havens sold - September 6, 2019