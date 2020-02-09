Two U.S. soldiers and an Afghan soldier were killed when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thai soldier kills 29 in rampage before being shot - February 9, 2020
- Insider attack in Afghanistan kills two American soldiers and Afghan serviceman - February 9, 2020
- One gunman, four locations, 29 dead: how the mass shooting in Thailand unfolded - February 9, 2020