Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of profiles of potential running mates for presidential candidate Donald Trump on the 2024 Republican Party ticket.
The race to determine who will be Donald Trump’s running mate this November is continuing to heat up, with the former president telling Fox News last week he has “sort of a pretty good idea” who he’ll select.
The identity of that person remains a mystery, b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Former GOP senator who broke with Trump in 2016 reveals why she is backing him this time - June 16, 2024
- Insiders predict Rust Belt Republican, possible Trump VP pick, could flip Biden votes in key swing states - June 16, 2024
- Judge rules Missouri abortion ban did not aim to impose lawmakers’ religious views on others - June 16, 2024