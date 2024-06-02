Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of profiles of potential running mates for presidential candidate Donald Trump on the 2024 Republican Party ticket.
A potential name on former President Trump’s running mate shortlist is being described by political insiders as an “existential threat” to an area of support seen as key to President Biden’s hopes at winning another term.
The horse race among those hoping to be tapped as Trump
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Balance of Power: Messy GOP primaries could boost Democrats in swing state races - June 2, 2024
- Insiders predict this possible Trump VP pick poses ‘existential threat’ to key area of Biden support - June 2, 2024
- Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s education system, slams ‘woke’ academia in Sarasota address - June 1, 2024