President Biden and former President Trump appear to be taking quite different approaches in prepping for the first presidential debate of 2024.

The debate, which came about after a war of words between the two over a potential on-stage clash last month, is scheduled to be held next Thursday in Atlanta, much earlier than in any previous election cycle.

Trump has so far avoided any mock debates with his team and is focusing heavily on meeting with close allies and hitting the cam

[Read Full story at source]