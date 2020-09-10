Insight Financial Services Promotes Jim Lindley to EVP, Director of Corporate and Enterprise Leasing Sales

Expanded Role Reflects Ongoing Success and Commitment to Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced the appointment of Jim Lindley to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Director of Corporate and Enterprise Leasing Sales, effective immediately. Jim, previously Senior Vice President and Regional Director, will lead the development of the company’s partnerships and business relationships in the corporate and enterprise space. He will also support the continued expansion of IFS’ growing nationwide footprint.

“Jim is a tremendous asset to IFS. He has consistently been recognized as a top performing sales professional as well as an excellent coach and mentor to those in his organization and other IFS sales team members,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Insight Investments, LLC. “His expertise, experience and success in the corporate space and his deep understanding of IFS culture make him the ideal leader to further expand upon our growth in corporate and enterprise leasing.”

Jim joined IFS in 2008 and has been in the leasing business for 25 years. His experience prior to IFS includes executive and management positions with U.S. Bancorp Oliver-Allen Technology Leasing and Bankers Direct Leasing, a division of ABN AMRO. His expanded role will help increase the effectiveness of the IFS sales team at growing existing and developing new corporate and enterprise accounts. This is a critical initiative to ensure continued growth in this important segment of the market. Additionally, Jim will be looking to expand IFS’ geographic footprint by adding sales professionals to the corporate and enterprise sales team.

“It is a privilege to lead the corporate and enterprise sales team at IFS which has been a critical growth driver for the company,” said Lindley. “Working with this dedicated and talented team has been energizing and I look forward to the opportunities ahead as we bring unmatched value and service to our existing and new customers.”

Insight Financial Services (IFS) a division of Insight Investments, LLC delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment and associated services. Enterprises and government agencies benefit from IFS’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IFS for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. With a national managed portfolio in excess of $1 billion, IFS prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com .

