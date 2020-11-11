Breaking News
Insight, inspiration abound in Anran Liken’s ‘Head over Heart’

New book is a collection of poems exploring love, happiness and emotions

HORNSEA, England, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Debuting author Anran Liken enters the literary limelight with the release of “Head over Heart” (published by Xlibris UK), a book that offers readers a collection of poems exploring love, happiness and emotions in poetic verses and lines.

 

“It is about my feelings and possibly how others may be or may not have felt without realising at some point in their life,” Liken shares. “Sometimes we are afraid (to) express ourselves emotionally, so I am hoping that when others read my book, they realise that they are not alone. Life is a rollercoaster of emotions.”

 

“Head over Heart” is a compilation of poetry that expresses different kinds of emotions. From heartbreak, love, loss, anger, passion and breakups, this book shows readers how emotions rule one’s life. With it, the author hopes to inspire readers to embrace their emotions and express them openly. To cry a little and laugh a lot as they read each of her poetic piece.

 

A snippet from the poem “Key To A Loving Heart” reads:

I love you when you are mad,

annoyed, angry, even sad

love as no boundaries,

love as no time or even limits

 

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/816900-head-over-heart to get a copy.

 

“Head over Heart”

By Anran Liken

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 66 pages | ISBN 9781664113091

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 66 pages | ISBN 9781664113077

E-Book | 66 pages | ISBN 9781664113084

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Anran Liken is a widow. She has two daughters, two sons-in-law, six grandchildren and two dogs. She lives by the sea in a small town called Hornsea. She does photography too and has HNC/HND diplomas in this subject.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8620 to receive a free publishing guide.

