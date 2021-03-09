Insight Investment Promotes Chris Czaja to Lead the Company’s Growing Leasing Organization

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Insight Investments, LLC today announced that it has promoted Chris Czaja to President of Insight Investments. Previously, Chris served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Chris will be responsible for setting strategic direction for the company’s leasing organization as well as overseeing its day-to-day operations.

“We have achieved record growth over the past five years. Our exceptional IFS team headed by Scott Sullivan has been significantly expanded in key areas such as enterprise, education and SLED. This coupled with our partnership with Harbor Capital in the material handling space, gives Insight a very strong foothold across the independent leasing landscape,” said John Ford, CEO of Insight Investments, LLC. “With Chris at the helm of our newly structured financing business, supported by the talented team across Insight, we are well positioned to be the clear leader in independent equipment leasing.”

Insight Investments’ financing business includes Insight Financial Services (IFS) and the newly established partnership with Harbor Capital Leasing. Both offer the advantages of independent, non-institutional ownership which include direct access to capital, more comprehensive and flexible solutions, and the ability to swiftly meet customers’ unique needs. Additionally, the knowledge and resources of its complementary Insight businesses, Red8 and 2NDGEAR, provide customers with access to complementary cutting edge IT solutions and refurbished technology equipment.

“Insight has built a top tier organization comprised of the finest industry professionals backed by a scalable platform,” said Czaja. “We are extremely well positioned for future growth and continue to expand our technology, medical, modular and material handling equipment leasing programs for customers across the enterprise, education, healthcare, government and professional services sectors.”

Chris Czaja is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Insight Investments in 2008, Chris served as Vice President and Treasurer of Relational, LLC, a private, Chicago-based technology lessor. Earlier he spent nearly 12 years in commercial banking at European American Bank and Fleet Bank (formerly NatWest USA) where he specialized in providing financing for lessors. Chris holds a B.S. in Management and International Business as well as an M.B.A. with distinction in Accounting and Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Other recent leasing appointments supporting the expanded leasing organization include the promotions of Jim Lindley to EVP, Director of Corporate and Enterprise Leasing Sales, and Colleen O’Donnell to SVP, Director of SLED. National Sales Manager Scott Sullivan will continue to drive the indirect leasing business.

IFS specializes in assisting clients to execute their IT refresh and leasing strategies. It offers end-to-end leasing services including a proprietary IT refresh lease, asset management online system (AMOS).

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their technology acquisition, leasing, and management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center. For more information, visit www.insightinvestments.com.

