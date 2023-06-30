Pittsburgh, PA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are excited to announce the release of our four insightful podcast episodes featuring industry experts & thought leaders. These episodes delve into essential topics such as scaling businesses efficiently, unlocking success through technology and retention strategies, unleashing the potential of processes, people, technology, and resolving chronic retention issues.

The first podcast episode, “Accounting Firms: Strategies for scaling your business efficiently”, features a captivating discussion between Ryan Lazanis, CPA, Founder of Future Firm, and Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions. Listeners will get valuable insights into proven strategies for scaling accounting firms while maximizing efficiency.

In the second episode, “Unlocking success: Processes, Technology, Retention, and AI solutions,” Kenny Jen, CFO Services Sr. Manager at Pilot.com, engages with Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions. This episode explores the critical factors behind unlocking success, including implementation of efficient processes, leveraging technology, and effective retention strategies with the integration of AI solutions.

Continuing the series, the third episode, “Unleashing the potential of processes, people, and technology” features an engaging dialogue between Manish Gupta, CFO of HTOO Hospitality, and Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions. Listeners will discover how business can unleash their full potential by optimizing processes, empowering their workforce, and harnessing the power of technology.

In the final episode, “How to Permanently Resolve Chronic Retention and Recruitment Issues,” Sia Kal, Managing partner at FY USA, joins Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions, to address the critical challenge of chronic retention and recruitment issues. This episode offers practical solutions and valuable insights to help businesses overcome these persistent obstacles.

Throughout the podcast series, Ganesh Ranganathan provides expert commentary and guidance, drawing on his extensive experience as CEO of Integra Global Solutions. He shares his expertise in various aspects of business growth, process optimization, and successful talent management strategies.

Integra Global Solutions is a prominent provider of comprehensive business solutions, offering a wide range of services including accounting and finance, robotic process automation, offshoring solutions and more. With a commitment to delivering excellence, Integra partners with businesses worldwide to enhance their operational efficiency and drive growth.

The four podcast episodes are available now on YouTube channel . Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insight from industry experts and elevate your business to new heights.

Integra Global Solutions is a leading accounting outsourcing services provider serving all sizes of firms in USA, Canada, UK and Australia. Integra helps companies to achieve efficiency, reduce costs, grow quicker with better control, through accounting outsourcing solutions. With expertise in accounting and finance, Integra is committed to helping businesses optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.globalintegra.com

