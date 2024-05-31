Deal will extend insightsoftware’s operational planning, reporting, and analytics capabilities in the Qlik ecosystem

RALEIGH, N.C., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — insightsoftware, a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams, today announced that it plans to acquire Fiplana, a Qlik financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software solution that facilitates direct data editing, process planning, and cost management. With this deal, insightsoftware will deepen its operational planning, reporting, and analytics capabilities within the Qlik ecosystem. It will also complement insightsoftware’s powerful, flexible suite of value-added products that transform basic dashboards and reports into interactive business processes.

Fiplana helps organizations using Qlik Sense and Qlik Cloud make better financial decisions and optimize business performance. By integrating real-time data from source systems, Fiplana enables FP&A capabilities such as write-back and bi-directional data integration. It allows for the creation of interactive reports and dashboards with an intuitive user interface. It makes it easy to perform financial modeling and create automated budgeting and forecasting processes, reports, and analyses.

“This acquisition will give us the opportunity to further entrench the Office of the CFO within the Qlik ecosystem. By providing pre-built solutions for planning, forecasting, and budgeting, we’re empowering our customers to swiftly realize value and maximize their BI tool investments,” said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware. “The expansion of our Qlik capabilities marks a pivotal milestone for our company’s trajectory, further aligning with the evolving trend toward Extended Planning and Analysis (xP&A) in enterprise strategies.”

“This acquisition will represent a leap forward for Fiplana and our customers due to insightsoftware’s global scale and broad set of complementary products,” said Thomas Gorr, Head of Product at Fiplana. “Together, we’ll be able to offer a comprehensive solution set that helps organizations using Qlik Sense and Qlik Cloud make better financial decisions and optimize business performance.”

insightsoftware has experienced tremendous growth with a five-year percentage growth rate of 425 percent. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, insightsoftware is a global team with offices around the world, with more than 2,400 team members, 32,000 global customers, 500,000 global users, and 1,300 partners. The company’s 26 acquisitions in its six years in business and world-class product development has led to recognition in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software.

