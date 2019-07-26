Inspira Financial to Discontinue Billing Company Operations; Expects Revenues Starting August 1, 2019 to Be Reduced Significantly

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspira Financial Inc. (“Inspira” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:LND), today announced that, in light of significant headwinds in the addiction rehabilitation industry, the Company has decided to discontinue its billing operations. Starting August 1, 2019, the Company will no longer be generating revenue from billing operations.

The Company continues to operate its lending business. While the loans outstanding may not be repaid, the Company continues to work with lenders to make payments and continues to consider requests it receives for additional loans.

The Company has a strong cash position as reflected in its most recent audited financial statements and is looking for methods to increase shareholder value using that cash.

“Over the last twelve months it has become very apparent that the national market for mental health billing services has deteriorated to a point where, at our size, we can no longer generate cash flow,” said Jaime Gerber, interim CEO of Inspira. “Our customers are suffering from lower revenues and lower margins while at the same time, the insurance companies have made mental health claims more standardized and easier to process, reducing our ability to sustain higher billing rates. This combination of emerging events has led to a decision point for the company – either invest our cash in trying to build this business in a declining market or discontinue the services and try to limit the cost of exiting the business. While the billing operation might succeed if the company made a major capital commitment that helped it scale, choosing this path could risk causing the company to fail altogether if it did not grow. Discontinuing operations is the safer choice in this environment. While we have no current indication of interest, we still have a strong technology platform that might attract a buyer or partner, although I am ‎not optimistic as our competitors also seem to be in a weakening position as a result of the ‎declining market for these services‎. We have a strong balance sheet with cash to deploy as our last audit and next quarterly financials will reflect when posted at the end of this month. I am looking for ways to deploy that cash effectively to create greater shareholder value.”

