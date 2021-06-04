Inspirage Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide Reports

Third Consecutive Year Placement; Based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspirage, the company known for digital enablement across enterprise systems, announced today that Gartner has once again positioned them in the Magic Quadrant, based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, in its May 2021 report titled, Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. Notably, in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide, Inspirage has been listed as the highest-ranked company for mid-size enterprise transformations use case.2 The report comprises 18 leading global Oracle Application service providers and segments them into various categories based on customer feedback, analyst analysis, and in-depth interviews across multiple departments.

“It is always a value when we are recognized for our deep expertise in Oracle Cloud Applications,” stated Kevin Creel, President of Inspirage. “In Gartner’s evaluation of Inspirage, we were pleased that the Critical Capabilities report ranked Inspirage highest for mid-sized enterprise transformations use case, our expertise is end-to-end Oracle transformations, with a focus specifically in the supply chain industry.”

“We help our customers to transform business capabilities based on digital enablement and the best practices evident in the end-to-end enterprise suite of Oracle Cloud Applications,” said Srini Subramanian, CEO, Inspirage. “We feel that our positioning within the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports recognizes our consultants for their continued excellence across industry advisory and application domains. Inspirage continues to invest in solution development, accelerators, and cloud innovations and remains committed to helping our customers achieve real business value.”

Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report states, based on strategic planning assumptions, “by year-end 2024, 75% of Oracle application services revenue will be cloud-related as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud in response to the massive disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2025, 85% of large organizations will have engaged external service providers to migrate applications to the cloud, up from 43% in 2019.3“

“For our customers, we have made available more than 75 PaaS-based reusable industry assets, accelerators, and automation tools which is also highlighted in the report. With our continued investments in IN2CLOUD® programs and technology, our customers can leverage best practices to accelerate implementation initiatives,” states Mr. Creel. “Inspirage is an exclusively Oracle specialized partner that derives strength from rapidly pivoting to Oracle Cloud. As an early leader in driving Cloud adoption and on the cutting edge of the ever-changing landscape for Oracle applications services, we have a track record of technology and IP that will continue to enable customers to ease the migration to Oracle Cloud,” Mr. Creel concludes.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide,“ Gunjan Gupta, Denis Torii, Alan Stanley, Akshit Malik, Katie Gove, Published 24 May 2021.

2,3 Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide,“ Gunjan Gupta, Denis Torii, Alan Stanley, Akshit Malik, Katie Gove, Published 24 May 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inspirage: Inspirage delivers end-to-end transformational initiatives solving business-critical challenges from design to delivery to enable the digital enterprise. The company provides deep industry domain and applications expertise to deliver consulting and implementation solutions spanning Customer Experience, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, ERP, Finance, Enterprise Performance Management, and Digital Transformation. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Global Service Partner of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a global presence with offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

