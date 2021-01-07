Inspirata Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for its Digital Pathology System

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Tampa, Florida, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,878,025 for its Digital Pathology System. This patent joins Inspirata’s portfolio of nine awarded patents and one patent pending.

Inspirata has been a thought leader in digital pathology for more than a decade, and the Digital Pathology System patent issuance is strong evidence of Inspirata’s contribution to the foundation of the field.

“The issuance of this patent further validates our dedication and commitment to innovation and the advancement of digital pathology as a whole,” said Dr. Mark Lloyd, Executive Vice President and Founder of Inspirata. “This is an important milestone for Inspirata, and we look forward to continuing to expand our growing digital pathology portfolio.”

 

About Inspirata:

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov
Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing
E-mail: [email protected]       
Tel: +1-813-467-7616

CONTACT: Emil Mladenov
Inspirata, Inc.
+1-813-467-7616
[email protected]

