Inspirata Collaborates with Elsevier to Offer ExpertPath and ImmunoQuery in its Diagnostic Cockpit and Consultation Portal

Washington, DC, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that it has collaborated with Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, to integrate Elsevier’s ExpertPath™ and ImmunoQuery® diagnostic decision support tools into its Digital Pathology Cockpit and cloud-based telepathology Consultation Portal. ExpertPath and ImmunoQuery empower pathologists to deliver superior diagnoses and patient care recommendations by providing rapid access to the leading source of trusted, current and high-quality clinical content.

“This integration gives pathologists the ability to contextually launch Elsevier’s reference and decision support tools from within our Digital Pathology Cockpit,” says Inspirata Executive Vice President and Founder, Mark Lloyd, PhD, MSM. “These types of tightly coupled integrations enable us to offer our clients a fully immersive cockpit that contains all of the relevant resources pathologists need right at their fingertips. By reducing the time they spend searching for and retrieving information from different sources and systems, we are giving our users more time for their patients.”

ExpertPath is an anatomic and clinical pathology online decision support tool that equips pathologists with the expert-based information needed for diagnosing complex or unusual cases, examining a case in an unfamiliar specialty area, teaching students and residents, preparing for a lecture, as well as taking part in or preparing for a tumor board. Content includes differential diagnosis lists, ancillary tests, image galleries and specimen-handling protocols. Based on its recent analysis of clinical decision support systems (CDSS) for the pathology and radiology industry, Frost & Sullivan recently recognized ExpertPath with the 2017 North America Technology Innovation Award.

ImmunoQuery is the evidence-based decision support system for immunohistochemistry. It provides powerful meta-analysis and up-to-date references to aid in diagnosing cancer, determining the stage and grade of a tumor and identifying where in the patient’s body the cancer originated. Its database is fully referenced with abstract access, enabling pathologists to compare more than 2,000 diagnoses from all pathology specialties. The information is up-to-date and statistically significant with more than 1,800,000 cases from peer-reviewed literature.

“We are excited to be working with an innovator like Inspirata,” says Karthik Krishnan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Reference, Elsevier. “Knowing that our proven diagnostic decision support tools are going to be more readily accessible as part of a diagnostic workflow is a win for pathologists and the patients they serve.”

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles, and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique “solution-as-a-service” business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact [email protected]

