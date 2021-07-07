Inspirata Europe Achieves ISO 9001 Certification and the Inclusion of its Cancer AI on NHS Supply Chain Frameworks

London, United Kingdom, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today that its UK subsidiary, Inspirata Europe, has achieved certification to ISO 9001 Quality Management System, and UK government-backed cybersecurity accreditation, Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essential Plus. Achieving ISO 9001 also sees Inspirata’s pathology and oncology AI solutions approved for full inclusion on the Medical IT Departmental Software and Hardware Solutions framework operated by NHS Supply Chain.

“Securing these various external certifications is a testament to the high levels of regulatory and quality governance we practise as a company, the hard work and fabulous talent of our European team and our commitment to making it as easy as possible for the NHS to work with Inspirata,” says Satish Sanan, CEO, Inspirata. “We look forward to supporting the NHS and its incredible staff make every moment matter in the global fight against cancer.”

Inspirata offers intelligent automation solutions which utilise oncology- and pathology-specific natural language processing (NLP) and AI to interrogate and make immediate sense of the thousands of complex and frequently unstructured medical reports and documentation a hospital produces each day. Cancer centres around the globe draw on this automation technology to improve the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of their cancer reporting, accelerate the identification of eligible cancer patients for clinical trials, and to expedite the return of clinical insights. All Inspirata cancer informatics offerings will now be available for purchase by the NHS.

“It is imperative that all vendors looking to work with the NHS Supply Chain are evaluated to the very highest standards prior to inclusion in our frameworks,” says John Lambert, Medical IT Buyer at NHS Supply Chain. “Independent accreditation of Inspirata’s quality management processes represented the final step in achieving our full approval and we now welcome being able to admit its various cancer informatics AI software onto our medical IT framework.”

The process of obtaining ISO 9001 certification started in late 2020 and involved back-to-back Stage One and Stage Two audits by BSI, in the spring of this year. External counsel for both ISO 9001 and Cyber Essentials accreditation was provided by Information Assurance for Small and Medium Enterprises Consortium (IASME) organisation Hytec Information Security.

“Inspirata Europe has successfully demonstrated a quality management system for the provision of pre-sales and project management for healthcare-related AI software applications which meets the requirements of ISO 9001. I would like to congratulate them on this achievement which allows organisations to continually improve and satisfy customers,” says Matt Mato, Client Manager, BSI.

“Inspirata’s success across multiple different awards is a reflection of the organisation’s relentless focus on ensuring its solutions, systems and processes are always architected to the very highest standards,” says Jonathan Barr, Client Manager at Hytec Information Security Ltd. “Inspirata represent model clients and Hytec is proud of its role in helping the UK team achieve relevant data security and quality management accreditation consistent with offering their software services here in the United Kingdom.”

Inspirata Europe already possess local customers for digital pathology and are close to a number of new customers announcements with its cancer informatics toolsets.

“Inspirata offer all the agility and creativity you commonly expect from a fast-growing technology start-up but are able to combine it with the quality safeguards and guarantees typically only seen with more established companies,” says Oenone Duroe, General Manager, Inspirata Europe. “This is already proving to be an extremely attractive proposition with local audiences wishing to deploy our intelligent automation solutions.”

About Inspirata Europe Ltd.

Inspirata Europe helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact [email protected]

For further information about Inspirata, please contact:

Graeme Collins

Inspirata Europe, Ltd.

Tel: +44 (0)330 330 9038

E-mail: [email protected]

CONTACT: Graeme Collins Inspirata Europe, Ltd. +44 (0)330 330 9038 [email protected]