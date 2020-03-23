Inspirata Launches a Free Remote Pathology Resource for Healthcare Institutions Affected by COVID-19

As the pandemic outbreak is causing significant limitations in the availability of human resources across pathology departments, Inspirata is putting in action its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which will offer a much-needed free remote pathology resource to all affected institutions.

Tampa, Florida, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata is leveraging its comprehensive Dynamyx™ platform to offer a free online pathology service to healthcare institutions who demand remote solutions to maintain their pathology throughput.

The service will allow all healthcare institutions in need of remote pathology to submit glass slides or upload scanned images that can then be seamlessly and securely shared with colleagues across the world.

Mark Lloyd, PhD, EVP and Founder of Inspirata, calls this “Pathology Now; Pathology Anywhere.” He adds, “At a time when hospitals try to reduce the risk of infection of their personnel, this free resource will allow pathology departments to take full advantage of many remote pathology features that are unavailable with the traditional microscope/glass slides workflow. The tool will offer valuable real-time collaboration and case sharing capabilities.”

“We understand the constraints and pressures many healthcare institutions face in these challenging times. We want to help by offering a remote pathology solution, completely free of charge during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, that mitigates time constraints and bottlenecks, and gives flexibility to pathologists to work productively in the safety of their homes,” says Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata.

The new free remote pathology service is available through Inspirata’s dedicated COVID-19 Preparedness page. Visit https://go.inspirata.com/covid-19-preparedness to learn more and request access.

